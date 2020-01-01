What's On TSN

  • Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 9 - MB (Gunnlaugson) vs. PE (Cochrane)

    Now on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

  • ESPN Spring Training Baseball: Red Sox vs. Yankees

    Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN2

  • Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 10 - AB (Bottcher) vs. NS (Murphy)

    Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

  • Habs on TSN: Canadiens vs. Islanders

    Available to viewers in the Canadiens region

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN2

  • Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Senators vs. Penguins

    Available to viewers in the Senators region

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE