2021 NCAA MARCH MADNESS - STREAM IT LIVE ON TSN DIRECT!

2021 NCAA MARCH MADNESS - STREAM IT LIVE ON TSN DIRECT!

What's On TSN

  • NCAA March Madness: First Round

    Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

  • Molson Export Canadiens Hockey: Canucks vs. Canadiens

    Available to viewers in the Canadiens region

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN2

  • ATP 500: Acapulco - Semifinals

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN2

  • Home Hardware Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship: Draw 11 - Sahaidak/Lott vs. Peterman/Gallant

    Sat 10:30AM ET / 7:30AM PT on TSN2

  • ATP 500: Dubai - Final

    Sat 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN3

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games