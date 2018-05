What's On TSN

AHL Calder Cup Playoffs: Eastern Finals - Game 3: Marlies vs. Phantoms Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

NBA Playoffs: Eastern Finals Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

Formula One Practice: Monaco Grand Prix Thu 8:45AM ET / 5:45AM PT on TSN2

Senior PGA Championship: First Round Thu 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN3 and TSN4