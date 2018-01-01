{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • Americas Rugby Championship: Argentina vs Chile

    Now on TSN1 and TSN4

  • PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Third Round

    Now on TSN2

  • Americas Rugby Championship: USA vs Canada

    Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN1

  • Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics: Day 2

    Mixed Doubles Curling -  Canada vs. Korea

    Today at 6:55PM ET / 3:55PM PT on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • UFC 221 Prelims: Romero vs Rockhold

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games