Canadian Tire National Skating Championship Women's & Ice Dance Free Skate Now on TSN4 and TSN5

Continental Cup of Curling: Team Competition Team Homan vs. Team Fujisawa Now on TSN1 and TSN3

Continental Cup of Curling: Team Competition Team Koe vs. Team Edin Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

Sprite Raptors Basketball on TSN Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN4, TSN5 and TSN 4K