{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • mls

Introducing TSN Direct. A New Way To Get TSN

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

Introducing TSN Direct. A New Way To Get TSN

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • Wednesday Night Baseball: Brewers vs. Cubs

    Wed 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

  • NCAA Football: (11) Michigan State vs. Arizona State

    Now on TSN5

  • NFL: Jaguars vs. Giants

    Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN2

  • NASCAR Monster Energy: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

    Today at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

  • US Open: Men's Final

    Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN4 and TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games