Wednesday Night Baseball: Brewers vs. Cubs Wed 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

NCAA Football: (11) Michigan State vs. Arizona State Now on TSN5

NFL: Jaguars vs. Giants Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN2

NASCAR Monster Energy: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Today at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN1 and TSN3