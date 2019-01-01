{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mls
  • mlb
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mls
  • mlb

TSN DIRECT: GET IT FOR A DAY. GET IT FOR A MONTH.

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

TSN DIRECT: GET IT FOR A DAY. GET IT FOR A MONTH.

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • NCAA March Madness - Play In Games

    Now on TSN1

  • Habs on TSN: Canadiens vs. Flyers

    Available to viewers in the Canadiens region
    Now on TSN2

  • Molson Canadian Leafs Hockey: Leafs vs. Predators

    Available to viewers in the Maple Leafs region
    Now on TSN4

  • NBA on TSN: Lakers vs. Bucks

    Now on TSN3

  • NBA on TSN: Warriors vs. Timberwolves

    Now on TSN5
TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games