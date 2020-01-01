What's On TSN

NCAA Football: Mississippi State vs. (11) Texas A&M Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN4

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN5

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300 Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN3

NCAA Football: (5) North Carolina vs. Florida State Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2