NCAA March Madness: Second Round Now on TSN1 and TSN4

Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Flames vs. Senators Available to viewers in the Senators region Now on TSN5

Jets on TSN: Jets vs. Canucks Available to viewers in the Jets region Tonight at 9PM CT on TSN3

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: First Round - Wyoming vs. UCLA Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN5