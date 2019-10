NCAA Football: Florida vs. South Carolina Now on TSN1 and TSN5

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300 Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN3

Habs on TSN: Canadiens vs. Blues Available to viewers in the Canadiens region Today at 3PM ET / 4PM AT on TSN2

MLS Cup Playoffs: Round 1 - Seattle vs. FC Dallas Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN5