NCAA Basketball (12) North Carolina vs. (24) Florida State Now on TSN1 and TSN4

NCAA Basketball Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Now on TSN3 and TSN5

NCAA Basketball (17) Kentucky vs. LSU Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN2

NCAA Basketball Missouri vs. South Carolina Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4