Premier League: Arsenal vs. Everton Now on TSN2

NFL Football: Packers vs. Redskins Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

MLS on TSN: Philadelphia vs. Sporting KC Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN2

NFL Football: Chargers vs. Rams Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5