US OPEN TENNIS. LIVE AUG 31-SEPT 13. STREAM ALL THE ACTION WITH TSN DIRECT!

US OPEN TENNIS. LIVE AUG 31-SEPT 13. STREAM ALL THE ACTION WITH TSN DIRECT!

Tennis on TSN

  • US Open Tennis: Early Round - Day 2 (Primetime)

    Now on TSN1

  • US Open Tennis: Early Round - Day 3

    Wed 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

  • US Open Tennis: Early Round - Day 3 (Primetime)

    Wed 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1

  • US Open Tennis: Early Round - Day 4

    Thu 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

  • US Open Tennis: Early Round - Day 4 (Primetime)

    Thu 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1