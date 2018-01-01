{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mls
  • mlb
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mls
  • mlb

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • Premier League: Manchester United vs West Brom

    Today at 10:30AM ET / 7:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

  • MLS on TSN: Atlanta vs NYC FC

    Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN2

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title