Latest NBA Videos
-
1:50
Intriguing NBA playoff storylines featured on Saturday
-
1:16
Wright expects Wizards to try and use their crowd as an advantage
-
2:15
Armstrong: Raptors can't afford to play into Wizards' hands
-
1:06
Stephen A. would trade Lonzo for Kawhi
-
0:53
Porter admits he needs to be more physical with DeRozan
-
2:04
Stephen A. is 'incredibly excited' about 76ers
-
1:27
Poeltl believes Raptors bench has more to give
-
2:06
Valanciunas: We have to match Washington's intensity and physicality
-
1:42
VanVleet on how injured shoulder is impacting his play
-
2:32
Raptors expecting the Wizards' best shot tonight