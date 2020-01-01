Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Sabres vs. Senators Available to viewers in the Senators region Now on TSN5

Habs on TSN: Canadiens vs. Red Wings Available to viewers in the Canadiens region Now on TSN2

Jets on TSN: Kings vs. Jets Available to viewers in the Jets region Now on TSN3

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 11 - SK (Silvernagle) vs. MB (Einarson) Now on TSN1 and TSN4