Premier League: Everton vs Leicester City Now on TSN2

Premier League: Manchester City vs West Brom Now on TSN4

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 13 CA (Englot) vs. ON (Duncan) Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

NBA on TSN: Heat vs Cavaliers Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN2