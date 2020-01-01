NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis From Chicago Now on TSN1 and TSN4

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 5 - WC (Jones) vs. BC (Brown) Now on TSN2

Jets on TSN: Blackhawks vs. Jets Available to viewers in the Jets region Now on TSN3

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 6 Mon 9:30AM ET / 6:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4