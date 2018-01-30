{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • Raptors 905 on TSN: Knicks vs Raptors 905

    Today at 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN4

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 12

    MB (Jones) vs. NO (Fleury)

    Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5

  • Premier League: Everton vs Leicester City

    Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN2

  • Premier League: Manchester City vs West Brom

    Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN4

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 13

    Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE