Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 14 MB (Jones) vs. WC (Einarson) Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Tiebreakers NL (Curtis) vs. ON (Duncan) Thu NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Championship Round - Draw 1 Thu 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN1

Canadian Tire Senators Hockey on TSN: Ducks vs Senators Available to viewers in the Senators region Thu 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN5