{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 7

    AB (Scheidegger) vs. NL (Curtis)

    Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

  • NCAA Basketball: Notre Dame vs (4) Duke

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

  • NBA on TSN: Celtics vs Nuggets

    Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN2

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 8

    NO (Fleury) vs. WC (Einarson) 

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 9

    Tue NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE