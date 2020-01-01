What's On TSN

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Wild Card Draw - Team Jones vs. Team Fleury

    Now on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5

  • ATP 500: Rotterdam - Semifinal

    Sat 9AM ET / 6AM PT on TSN2

  • NCAA Men’s Basketball: Oklahoma vs. (3) Kansas

    Sat NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

  • NCAA Men’s Basketball: Syracuse vs. (8) Florida State

    Sat NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN4

  • ATP 500: Rotterdam - Semifinal

    Sat 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE