Tennis on TSN

French Open: Day 3 Now on TSN2, TSN3 and TSN5

French Open: Day 4 Wed 5AM ET / 2AM PT on TSN2, TSN3 and TSN5

French Open: Day 5 Thu 5AM ET / 2AM PT on TSN3 and TSN5

French Open: Day 6 Fri 5AM ET / 2AM PT on TSN3 and TSN5