LIVE SPORTS, SPORTSCENTRE AND MORE - STREAM LIVE ON TSN DIRECT!

LIVE SPORTS, SPORTSCENTRE AND MORE - STREAM LIVE ON TSN DIRECT!

Tennis on TSN

  • ATP 500: Barcelona - Day 2

    Now on TSN3

  • ATP 500: Barcelona - Day 3

    Wed 5AM ET / 2AM PT on TSN3

  • ATP 500: Barcelona - Round of 16

    Thu 5AM ET / 2AM PT on TSN3

  • ATP 500: Barcelona - Quarterfinals

    Fri 6:30AM ET / 3:30AM PT on TSN3

  • ATP 500: Barcelona - Semifinals

    Sat 7:30AM ET / 4:30AM PT on TSN4