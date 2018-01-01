Spengler Cup: Semifinal No. 1 - Canada vs. Nuremberg Ice Tigers Now on TSN2

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Today at 11:30AM ET / 8:30AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

NFL Football: Cowboys vs. Giants Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

Spengler Cup: Semifinal No. 2 - KalPa Kuopio vs. HC Davos Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN2