2018 World Juniors Czech Republic vs. Sweden Now on TSN1 and TSN4

NCAA Football: Camping World Bowl No. 22 Virginia Tech vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State Now on TSN3

Habs on TSN Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Available to viewers in the Canadiens region Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN2

2018 World Juniors Slovakia vs. USA Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN 4K