{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • WJC
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • WJC
  • nba

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • 2018 World Juniors

    Czech Republic vs. Sweden
    Now on TSN1 and TSN4

  • NCAA Football: Camping World Bowl

    No. 22 Virginia Tech vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State
    Now on TSN3

  • Habs on TSN

    Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

    Available to viewers in the Canadiens region

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN2

  • 2018 World Juniors

    Slovakia vs. USA

    Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN 4K

  • NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl

    No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 15 TCU

    Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN3

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games