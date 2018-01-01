{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • Cheez-It Bowl: California vs. TCU

    Now on TSN2

  • 2019 World Juniors: Finland vs. Sweden

    Now on TSN3 and TSN5

  • Spengler Cup: Kuopio Kalpa vs. Trinec Ocelari

    Thu 9AM ET / 6AM PT on TSN3 and TSN5

  • Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke

    Thu 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN2

  • Spengler Cup: Nuremberg Ice Tigers vs. HC Davos

    Thu 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN3

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE