{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • WJC
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • WJC
  • nba

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • 2018 World Juniors

    Sweden vs. Russia
    Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • Premier League

    Burnley vs. Liverpool

    Mon 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN4

  • Premier League

    Stoke vs. Newcastle

    Mon 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN5

  • Rose Bowl Parade

    Mon 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN3

  • NCAA Football: Outback Bowl

    Michigan vs. South Carolina

    Mon NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games