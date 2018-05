2018 IIHF World Championship: Gold Medal Switzerland vs. Sweden Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

AHL Calder Cup Playoffs: Eastern Final – Game 2: Phantoms vs. Marlies Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN2

RBC Cup: Final Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

MLS on TSN: Atlanta vs. NY Red Bulls Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2