2021 World Juniors: Switzerland vs. Germany Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

NBA on TSN: Hawks vs. Nets Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN5

AEW Dynamite Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

NCAA Football - Goodyear Cotton Bowl: (7)Florida vs. (6) Oklahoma Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN3