{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • mls

A New Way To Get TSN. All You Need Is Internet

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

A New Way To Get TSN. All You Need Is Internet

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • NCAA Basketball: 2K Classic - 3rd Place

    Now on TSN2

  • NBA on TSN: Jazz vs. 76ers

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1 and TSN5

  • NCAA Basketball: 2K Classic Final

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

  • Jets on TSN: Sabres vs. Jets

    Available to viewers in the Jets region

    Today at 6:30PM CT on TSN3 and TSN 4K

  • NCAA Hockey: St. Lawrence vs. (19) Minnesota

    Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • Daytona 500 Contest image

    DAYTONA 500 VIP WEEKEND

    An exclusive VIP trip for two (2) to the historic 61st DAYTONA 500 on February 17, 2019 and DAYTONA 300 on February 16, 2019 at Daytona International Speedway.

    DETAILS...
  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games