Trae at the half: ❄️ 11 PTS ❄️ 5 REB ❄️ 9 AST ❄️ 3 STL @ATLHawks up 7 on NBA TV https://t.co/HwSgw3DEHk

Chris Boucher was nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week honours, though they end up going to Durant.… https://t.co/zZvC5DjH0P