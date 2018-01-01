Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke Now on TSN2

Spengler Cup: Nuremberg Ice Tigers vs. HC Davos Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN3

2019 World Juniors: Russia vs. Denmark Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN 4K

2019 World Juniors: Slovakia vs. Sweden Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN2