TSN DIRECT: STREAM THE GREY CUP LIVE – SUNDAY @ 6 ET/3 PT!

Subscribe

TSN DIRECT: STREAM THE GREY CUP LIVE – SUNDAY @ 6 ET/3 PT!

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • NCAA Basketball – 2K Empire Classic: Third Place - Texas vs. California

    Now on TSN2

  • Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Rangers vs. Senators

    Available to viewers in the Senators region

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN5

  • NCAA Basketball – 2K Empire Classic: Final - Duke vs. Georgetown

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN2

  • NCAA Hockey: (15) Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

    Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

  • NBA on TSN: Lakers vs. Thunder

    Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games