Latest CFL Videos
-
4:48
Argos select Hunter with ninth overall pick
-
2:06
Stampeders take OL Sceviour with 8th pick
-
1:27
Jones believes Chapman can make an impact
-
2:11
Chapman says it was surreal to hear his name get called first overall
-
2:42
Riders select OL Shepley with 5th overall pick
-
2:55
Alouettes take Rutherford with 2nd pick in the draft
-
3:06
Redblacks draft Korte 4th overall
-
1:59
Lions select OL Godber with 3rd overall pick
-
2:55
CFL 2
-
3:22
Tiger-Cats select Chapman 1st overall