ATP 500 Barcelona - Day 2 Now on TSN2

IIHF Men's U18 World Championship: Sweden vs Canada Now on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

UEFA Champions League - Semifinal Leg 1: Liverpool vs Roma Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

NBA Playoffs: Round 1 - Game 5: Heat vs 76ers Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5