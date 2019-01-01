What's On TSN

FIFA Club World Cup: CF Monterrey vs. Al Sadd SC Now on TSN3 and TSN5

NCAA Basketball: Tulsa vs. Arkansas Now on TSN2

NCAA Basketball: (15) Memphis vs. (21) Tennessee Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN1

NCAA Hockey: Dartmouth vs. (8) Northeastern Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN3