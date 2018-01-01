{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mls
  • mlb
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mls
  • mlb

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • Friday Match Night: Philadelphia vs Orlando City

    Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

  • Friday Match Night: Whitecaps FC vs LAFC

    Tonight at 9:50PM ET / 6:50PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title