Montreal Canadiens on TSN Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens Available to viewers in the Canadiens region Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN2

2018 World Juniors Semifinal - Canada vs. Czech Republic Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

2018 World Juniors Bronze Medal Fri 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

Ottawa Senators on TSN San Jose Sharks vs. Ottawa Senators Available to viewers in the Senators region Fri 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN5