US OPEN TENNIS. LIVE AUG 31-SEPT 13. STREAM ALL THE ACTION WITH TSN DIRECT!

US OPEN TENNIS. LIVE AUG 31-SEPT 13. STREAM ALL THE ACTION WITH TSN DIRECT!

Tennis on TSN

  • US Open: Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

    Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

  • US Open: Quarterfinals (Primetime)

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

  • US Open: Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

    Wed NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

  • US Open: Quarterfinals (Primetime)

    Wed NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN1

  • US Open: Men's Doubles Final

    Thu 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN3