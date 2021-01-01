What's On TSN

  • NCAA March Madness: Second Round

    Now on TSN4

  • Home Hardware Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship: Draw 22 - Walker/Muyres vs. Meilleur/Nichols

    Now on TSN5

  • NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: First Round - Stony Brook vs. Arizona

    Now on TSN1

  • NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: First Round - Wright State vs. Arkansas

    Now on TSN3

  • NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: First Round - VCU vs. Indiana

    Now on TSN2
TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE