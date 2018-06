The @warriors come back and win Game 3 behind 43 PTS from Kevin Durant! GSW defeats @cavs 110-102 to take a 3-0 se… https://t.co/VFzdFGJb4t

The Cavs played well, LeBron had a triple-double and finally got some help, Steph missed 9 of his 10 3s... and Gold… https://t.co/CQTh9t5dc8