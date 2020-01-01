What's On TSN

  • Habs on TSN: Canadiens vs. Islanders

    Available to viewers in the Canadiens region

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN2

  • Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Senators vs. Penguins

    Available to viewers in the Senators region

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN5

  • Tim Hortons Brier: Draw 11 - ON (Epping) vs. WC (McEwen)

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

  • Jets on TSN: Sabres vs. Jets

    Available to viewers in the Jets region

    Today at 6:30PM CT on TSN3

  • NBA on TSN: Nets vs. Celtics

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE