{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • nhl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • nhl
  • mls

Introducing TSN Direct. A New Way To Get TSN

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

Introducing TSN Direct. A New Way To Get TSN

Subscribe

Soccer on TSN

  • MLS on TSN: Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas

    Now on TSN1

  • Premier League: Huddersfield vs. Tottenham

    Sat 9:30AM ET / 6:30AM PT on TSN3

  • Premier League: Arsenal vs. Watford

    Sat 9:30AM ET / 6:30AM PT on TSN5

  • Premier League: Chelsea vs. Liverpool

    Sat NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN5

  • MLS on TSN: Toronto FC vs. New England

    Sat 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN4 and TSN 4K

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

TSN on Twitter

Read more Soccer tweets from TSN