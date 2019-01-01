Soccer on TSN

FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 - Preview Show Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

MLS on TSN: Impact vs. Seattle Wed 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1 and TSN5

FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019: France vs. Korea Republic Fri 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

MLS Friday Night: Toronto FC vs. Sporting KC Fri 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2