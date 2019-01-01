TSN DIRECT: STREAM THE MLS CUP LIVE – SUNDAY AT 2 ET/11 PT

Subscribe

TSN DIRECT: STREAM THE MLS CUP LIVE – SUNDAY AT 2 ET/11 PT

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • NCAA Football: (5) Penn State vs. (13) Minnesota

    Now on TSN4

  • UFC Fight Night: Zabit vs. Kattar

    Now on TSN5

  • ATP Next Gen Finals: Finals

    Now on TSN2

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series: Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200

    Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN3

  • NBA on TSN: Celtics vs. Spurs

    Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN4

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games