Watford captain Troy Deeney remains adamant that the Premier League finishes its season.

"I think we've got to finish it," Deeney told the BBC. "I don't know when or how, but I think we've got to finish it...literally, just to get an outcome - a fair outcome."

When the season was put on hold, Deeney's Hornets were sitting precariously above the drop zone. Through 29 games, Watford sits in 17th on 27 points, level with Bournemouth in the relegation zone, but ahead on goal differential by a single goal.

Deeney, 31, believes that cancelling the season wouldn't be a just result for Liverpool, the league leaders by 25 points over Manchester City in second. The Reds have never won a Premier League title and were primed to end a 30-year title drought with their only league loss this season coming last month against Deeney and Watford.

"If you null and void it, Liverpool are wounded, aren't they?" Deeney said. "Everybody wants to see them win it now, they've been great."

Deeney thinks attempting to set any kind of return date right now would be premature, but hopes that any return would be in front of fans and not in empty stadiums

"I don't think setting dates is the fairest thing to do," the Birmingham-born striker said. "I think we've just got to play it by safety. If you're an Arsenal fan, you want to go see Arsenal play so if you're just hearing that they've played behind closed doors and they'll have won 3-0, it's not the same emotion. It's not the same feel."

Personally, Deeney says he remains committed to a training schedule at home and believes he can quickly readjust to the rigours of the Premier League.

"I'm one of the fortunate ones," Deeney said. "I've got a bit of a gym in the house, so I've been doing a bit in the house...I can get fit in two weeks, it's not an issue."

Now in his 10th season with the Hornets and fifth in the Prem, Deeney had six goals in 17 league appearances this season.