Ismaël Koné and Watford's push for a Premier League return will go on without Slaven Bilic.

The Hornets have fired their Croatian manager after only six months on the job and have brought on former Sheffield United gaffer Chris Wilder as his replacement for the remainder of the season.

The Hornets are pleased to confirm the appointment of Chris Wilder as Head Coach on a contract until the end of this season.



Welcome to Watford, Chris! 👋 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 7, 2023

“We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real," Hornets technical director Ben Manga said in a statement. “With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to reenergize for the final games ahead.”

Watford currently sits ninth in the Championship table and trails Norwich City by four points for the final playoff place.

Formerly the manager of West Brom, West Ham and Besiktas, Bilic had been hired by the Hornets on an 18-month deal in September, succeeding Rob Edwards, who was at the helm of the club for only 11 matches.

Wilder becomes Watford's 10th manager since September of 2019, following Bilic, Edwards, Roy Hodgson, Claudio Ranieri, Xisco Munoz, Vladimir Ivic, Nigel Pearson, Hayden Mullins (who twice served as caretaker manager) and Quique Flores.

A native of Stocksbridge, England, Wilder guided the Blades to two promotions in three seasons, winning the League One title in 2017 and finishing as Championship runners-up in 2019. He was fired by Sheffield in March of 2021. Most recently, Wilder served as manager of Middlesbrough from November of 2021 to October of 2022.

The Hornets return to action on Saturday when they visit Queens Park Rangers.