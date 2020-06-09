Ben Foster is sticking around at Vicarage Road.

Watford announced the signing of the veteran goalkeeper to a two-year extension on Tuesday.

✍️ Goalkeeper @BenFoster has agreed a new two-year deal with #watfordfc. A @premierleague ever-present this season, the 37-year-old has made nearly 150 appearances in two spells with us. pic.twitter.com/FXnLPUhsXw — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 9, 2020

Foster, 37, has made 67 appearances for the club across all competitions since signing from West Brom in 2018. He previously made 81 appearances for the Hornets from 2005 to 2007 while on loan from Manchester United.

A native of Leamington, England, Foster signed his first professional deal with Stoke City in 2001. Signing for United in 2005, Foster couldn't break through with the Red Devils senior team and after loan spells and only 23 appearances for United, he was sold to Birmingham City in 2010.

Following the Blues' relegation from the Premier League, he joined West Brom on loan the following season and signed on a permanent in 2012. Foster would make 223 appearances over seven seasons with the Baggies before rejoining Watford after their relegation to the Championship.

Internationally, Foster was capped eight times by England from 2007 and 2014 and was a member of the Three Lions squad at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Hornets are set to restart their campaign next weekend with a game against Leicester City. Watford sits on 27 points and just out of the drop zone on superior goal difference with Bournemouth by a single goal.