Watson looks to improve against Titans without key lineman

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson looked rusty in Houston's season-opening loss to New England, committing two turnovers and failing to move the offence consistently in his return from knee surgery.

Now the second-year quarterback must find a way to improve before Houston begins AFC South play on Sunday at Tennessee where the Texans will be without right tackle Seantrel Henderson.

Coach Bill O'Brien says Henderson is out for the season with an ankle injury. O'Brien says Henderson, who was brought in this off-season to improve Houston's line, will have surgery on Tuesday.

O'Brien says for Watson to play better this week the rest of the offence has to pitch in to help him.

But he did admit that Watson was a little rusty and that he has "to make better reads, better decisions" this week for the Texans to be successful.

